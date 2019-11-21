The 3rd Annual "Big Yow and J45 Morning Show" Pre-Thanksgiving breakfast is less than a week away. James Jackson Jr. and Mario Yow joined us on Studio10 with the details. Click on the video link to learn how you can help! Also, below is some information they provided so you can learn more.
This 3rd annual event will be hosted by James Louis Jackson of the J~45 Empire, Mario Yow of Yow Ent., The Toomey's Mardi Gras and Party Supplies Staff, Mob Town Mustangs , Southern Divas, The Red Cross, Marc Jackson owner of Kazoola, any other groups with in our community. This is an effort to nourish the bodies of those less fortunate. Please come out and support this worthy cause.
We will need donations to help provide breakfast to those in need. We are serving Sausage, Bacon, Grits, Eggs, and Fresh Fruit. Beverage selection is Water, Apple juice, and Orange juice. We are also in need of Care packages, paper products...paper plates, cups napkins and plasticware. Contact James Louis Jackson @ 251-281-7988 for more information. Cash app $MarioYow if you would like to give a monetary donation for this cause.
The Big Yow and J~45 Live Morning show will be Live on Facebook at this event. Please disseminate to everyone you know. Thank you for your continued support.
Feeding Our Forgotten Pre-Thanksgiving Breakfast
Wednesday November 27, 2019
7am-9am at Kazoola. 558 Dauphin St.
