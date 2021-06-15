Bishop State Community College is hosting a Summer Open House this Saturday. This family friendly event is open to the public and will happen rain or shine.
Program representatives from all four of their campuses will be present and you have the opportunity to get a $500 scholarship. It all takes place Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on their main campus.
For more information, visit Bishop State Community College online.
