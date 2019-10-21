Brooks Conkle, the owner of The Mobile Rundown joined us on Studio10 to talk about two exciting events this weekend!
BizKidz
October 26th
11am - 2 pm
The Greater Gulf State Fair
Children’s business fair open to kids ages 7-13. Children get to set up their own storefront and sell their homemade/handmade goods to fairgoers. Perfect chance to expose children to the world of entrepreneurship.
Sponsored by Boys and Girls Club of South Alabama and Shoe Station
FUN-nel Cake Run 2.51k
October 26th
10 am
The Greater Gulf State Fair
Kick off opening weekend of the Greater Gulf State Fair with the Funnel Cake Run! 2.51k course with a funnel cake at the end as your finishing medal. Race entry includes fair admission, head buff and a funnel cake. Run, eat and then ride the rides!
The Mobile Rundown - giving you the top things going on in Mobile every week.
https://www.themobilerundown.com/
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fun-nel-cake-run-251k-tickets-70575171237?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
https://www.themobilerundown.com/bizkidz-childrens-business-fair?
