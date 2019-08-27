BIZCONversations is a six-part series of speakers and networking hosted by Gulf Coast BizCon, Innovation Portal and the Container Yard. The goal is to help area business leaders grow together, connect, and share insights. Think business conferences and networking happy hours, just a little more intimate.
Our first conversation will feature local entrepreneur, Devin Ford, photographer, mompreneur and founder of Focus Women’s Conference.
BizConversations will be held Wednesday, September 4 at 5:30pm at Container Yard located at 853 Dauphin Street, Suite C in downtown Mobile.
The event is limited to 40 participants and tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door, if available.
Tickets may be purchased online at http://bit.ly/bcsept2019, on Facebook or Eventbrite.com.
