With the Men in Black on his case, fun-loving redneck Bo McGraw must help an extra-terrestrial get back on his flying saucer after being accidentally left behind in rural Alabama. This is the plot of the new film "Bo & The UFO".
Writer/Director Jon Miller joined us on Studio10 along with actor/comedian Killer Baez to talk about the film!
Also, there will be a special premiere of "Bo & The UFO" Saturday, June 15th at GulfQuest Theater at 1pm.
"Bo & The UFO"
STARRING: STEVE JENKS, KILLER BEAZ, CREEK WILSON, LINDSAY ANNE
WILLIAMS, & CATT SIRTEN. WRITTEN & DIRECTED BY JON MILLER
This movie has been selected for the FestivalSouth Film Festival in Mississippi and is coming soon to Amazon Prime.
