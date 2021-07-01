A new documentary features a favorite Fairhope spot. Chelsey spoke with Mason Engel, Director of “Bookstour.” He says the film follows the transformation of a self-published author from an Amazon diehard to a lover of indie bookstores, and encourages folks to shop small post-pandemic.
You can purchase the film until July 7th and all proceeds will benefit the Book Industry Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit this website.
