Get ready for a fun night of community and barbeque! Children’s of Alabama’s Boots & BBQ Barn Bash kicks off Thursday, November 14, 2019 to benefit the Children’s of Alabama Pediatric Rheumatology Clinic in Mobile. Guests are invited to enjoy an evening of live music and barbecue at Moe’s Original Bar B Que located at 701 Springhill Avenue.
All the fun will start at 6:30 p.m. with live music from Johnny Hayes and the Loveseats. Guests will enjoy live music and join them for award-winning barbecue and sides for dinner and are encouraged to wear their best pair of cowboy boots and come out to support a great cause for local children suffering from autoimmune disorders.
Admission is $40 per person. To register online, visit http://give.childrensal.org/barnbash. Further updates can also be found on the event’s Facebook page.
The Boots & BBQ Barn Bash is presented by Children’s of Alabama and Rheum4y’AL, an advocacy group that works with children across Alabama suffering from juvenile arthritis. This year’s event honors Daisy Carlisle Howard, an eleven-year-old girl, who was diagnosed with Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis on February 4, 2012, just three weeks after her fourth birthday. Living in Santa Monica, California, at the time, she was diagnosed and treated at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital. Then moving to Columbus, Ohio, she was treated at Nationwide Children's Hospital. Upon arriving in Mobile, Alabama, in August 2019, she began treatment with Dr. Mannion at Children's Hospital. She has been treated with Methotrexate and Enbrel. She has currently been weaned off all medications in order to give her system a "break."
Proceeds from the Boots & BBQ Barn Bash will provide funding for pediatric rheumatologist Dr. Melissa Mannion to hold clinic in Mobile to treat the many children along the Gulf Coast suffering from autoimmune disorders such as pediatric rheumatoid arthritis. Currently, these children must travel four hours to Birmingham for treatment.
