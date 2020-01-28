Braided River Brewing Co. invites you to celebrate their grand opening with a huge block party!
GRAND OPENING BLOCK PARTY- Sat. Feb 1 from 2-8pm
Ribbon Cutting 2pm
•Food Trucks
•Live Music
2pm: Rock Bottom
3:30pm: Symone French
5pm: Disco Lemonade
6:30pm: Phil & Foster
Braided River Brewing Co.
420 St. Louis Street in The Wheeler Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.