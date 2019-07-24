Brandon Styles Live is a signature variety show with 60 different celebrity singing and speaking impressions. In this family-friendly show, Brandon has incorporated the perfect amount of comedy, magic, dancing, ventriloquism and audience participation in this fast-paced, 1-hour Vegas style show.
He also has a separate act for summer 2019 – the Brandon Styles Magic Show! It will amaze and astound you, make you laugh and make you wonder. Audience interaction and props create an evening of fun, upbeat amusement for the whole family.
The shows are performed in the 100- seat intimate showroom in Downtown OWA. Shows are year-round and family friendly. Admission to Downtown OWA is free, and you don’t have to purchase a park ticket.
Get tickets for Brandon Styles Live at BrandonStyles.com or at the showroom’s Box Office. Seating is first come, first served. Doors open 30 minutes before show time, and concessions are available.
251.237.3330
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.