We’ve all seen the virtual supper clubs and happy hours that people are scheduling in an effort to stay connected during this time of social distancing. What if you could add a little excitement and action to your next virtual happy hour? A local escape room, Breakout Games, is making a virtual version of The Kidnapping available to the Mobile community.
Breakout Games is committed to making interactive, thought-provoking games accessible while still contributing to flattening the curve by bringing the fun into people’s homes.
In part 1, Studio10's Joe Emer interviews Breakout Games' Bryce Anderson about the experience.
In part 2, Studio10's Joe Emer and Chelsey Sayasane get a sneak peak at one of the escape room experiences!
To set up your Breakout Game and/or learn more visit:
