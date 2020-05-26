Get ready for BrewHounds! It is a new dog park where you and your pup can enjoy a beer. With more than 40 different brews and beer for dogs (that is safe of course), it has everything you need for a fun night or afternoon!
You're invited to a grand opening celebration at BrewHounds on Saturday, May 30, 2020, from 10:00am-2:00pm.
BrewHounds is a membership-based club offering daily, monthly or annual membership plans. Serving 40+ beers, wine, bottled water and soda beverages.
Open: Monday – Friday 1PM – 9PM // Saturday & Sunday 9AM – 9PM
Located: 806 Monroe St near Broad & Canal Streets, Downtown Mobile
Park Rules:
- Dogs must be current on vaccinations.
- Puppies must be older than 4 months.
- Dogs over 1 year old MUST be spayed or neutered.
- Dogs must be on-leash unless they are in the off-leash yard; in the off-leash yard, dogs must be off-leash.
- Members must retain possession of their leash.
- Members must clean up after their dog(s).
- Only flat-buckle collars should be worn by dogs in the off-leash yard.
- At NO point can you leave the property without your dog.
- Rough play is acceptable if consensual and not aggressive. Mounting is discouraged.
- No smoking, food or treats are permitted.
- No children under the age of 16 are allowed in the off-leash areas.
Find more information on Facebook or brewhoundsmobile.com
