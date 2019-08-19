The Bridging the Gap Youth 2019 Conference is coming up this weekend.
Friday, August 23: 7pm Service
Saturday, August 24: Youth Picnic
Sunday, August 25: 3pm Musical
Lighthouse Temple
9901 Tom Waller Rd.
Grand Bay, AL 36541
