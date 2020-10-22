October is Dyslexia Awareness Month. Bright Beginnings Academy Founder Gina Englund joined us on Studio10.
Dyslexia is a specific learning disability that is neurobiological in origin. It is characterized by difficulties with accurate and/or fluent word recognition and by poor spelling and decoding abilities. It is often unexpected in relation to other cognitive abilities and the provision of effective classroom instruction.
There is a Dyslexia Advocacy Meeting Tuesday, October 27th from 6:30-7:30pm. It'll take place at 3590 Pleasant Valley Rd, Mobile, AL.
Bright Beginnings Academy
http://www.brightdyslexics.com/
(251) 525-9105
