The Buckaroo Foundation is gearing up for Buckaroo at the Blue. It all takes place on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 6 p.m. Joseph Turlington and Symone French will have speaker Rod Cate with them at The Bluegill restaurant.
You can enjoy a seafood buffet, beer, and live music from local artists while supporting the Buckaroo Foundation. Tickets are $60 each or $90 for a pair. Children under 12 can get in for $20 each.
Seating is limited so go ahead and get your tickets at this website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.