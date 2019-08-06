Buckaroo at the BLUE 2019 is coming up Thursday, August 8th from 6-9pm at the Bluegill Restaurant on the Causeway!
The Buckaroo Foundation's goal is to help meet the physical and financial needs of our special needs children and adults in Mobile/Baldwin County and surrounding areas.
At Buckaroo at the Blue you'll enjoy an awesome seafood buffet, ice cold beer, live music from local band Fat Lip and Jesse Outlaw Howard and a gorgeous view of Mobile Bay! All of that while supporting the Buckaroo Foundation. There will also be a silent auction with some amazing prizes!
Tickets $60 for one, $90 per couple and $20 for children 12 and under.
Tickets also include two drink tickets for beer or wine and will be available at www.BuckarooFoundation.org! Seating is limited so act now!
For more information go to www.BuckarooFoundation.org
