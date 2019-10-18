The Buddy Walk in Mobile is set for this weekend. Kicking the weekend off this year is TV Star Sean McElwee from the show "Born this Way". He joined us on Studio10 along with Cathy Ogarek and Laura Hughes to talk about this years event.
The Buddy Walk® was developed by the National Down Syndrome Society in 1995 to celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October and to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome. The Buddy Walk® has grown from 17 walks in 1995 to nearly 300 Walks planned for 2014 worldwide. In 2013, more than $12.2 million was raised nationwide to benefit local programs and services, as well as the national advocacy and public awareness initiatives of NDSS that benefit all individuals with Down syndrome.
The Buddy Walk® is a one-mile walk in which anyone can participate without special training. It is a wonderful, heart-warming event that celebrates the many abilities and accomplishments of people with Down syndrome. Whether you have Down syndrome, know someone who does or just want to show your support, join our Buddy Walk®!
Lace Up Your Sneakers and Grab a Friend!
Mobile’s Buddy Walk® is held each October in Bienville Square, located in the heart of downtown Mobile. Along with the one-mile walk through the historic area, our event also features live music, special guests, games for all ages, and much more.
2019 Buddy Walk®
October 19, 2019
Onsite registration begins at 9:00 and the Walk starts at 10:00
Bienville Square | Downtown Mobile
https://www.dssmobile.org/buddy-walkreg.html
