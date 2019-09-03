“Bulls on the Beach”, at this iconic Beach watering hole, is now so popular that the family-fun event has been extended to three nights. Thursday night will feature kids on miniature bucking ponies and a bicycle giveaway for a boy and girl along with some professional bull riders. Download the kids coloring sheet from the Flora-Bama website and bring it to the event Thursday night for the bicycle drawing.
Also come see local favorites Cody Harris, Bubba Thompson and Chris “Booger” Brown, stars of INSP Networks “The Cowboy Way” and other professional riders trying to tame more than 2,000lbs of rip-snorting bull in less than 8 seconds.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the rodeo runs from 8-9:45 p.m. with plenty of fun for the whole family, including live music, youth cowboys riding bucking ponies, mechanical bull riding, face painting, balloon animals and plenty of food and drinks.
This event is free for children 6 and younger, $15 per day, $20 for Fri & Sat combo, or $25 for all three days for ages 7-17, $25 per day, $40 for Fri & Sat combo, or $45 for all three days for adults.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit St. Jude's Children’s Research Hospital, whose mission is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Tickets are available now at www.florabama.com/tickets.
