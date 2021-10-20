The Mobile County Coalition Against Bullying (MobileCountyCAB) is a group dedicated to promoting resources, awareness, and education about bullying in the Mobile, AL community. The group is made up of concerned citizens, volunteers, parents, non-profits agencies, law enforcement and educators who love bringing awareness and providing educational opportunities to reduce bullying and "how to" handle bullying the right way among our young people.
Event: Bullying Prevention Week 2021 (Walk IT OUT)
Location: all schools in the Mobile county area
Dates: October 18-22, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.