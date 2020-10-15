October 19th through 23rd is Bullying Prevention Week in Mobile County. Terrell Patrick from the Mobile District Attorney's Office and Meosha Hart from the Mobile Police Department joined us on Studio10 to talk about the coalition and the week ahead.
The Mobile County Coalition Against Bullying (MobileCountyCAB) is a group dedicated to promoting resources, awareness, and education about bullying in the Mobile, AL community. The group is made up of concerned citizens, volunteers, parents, non-profits agencies, law enforcement and educators who love bringing awareness and providing educational opportunities to reduce bullying and "how to" handle bullying the right way among our young people.
Facebook: Mobile County Coalition Against Bullying
Instagram: Mobile County CAB
Monday
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=myMTz2VJzvs
Tuesday
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nB4yNqdd-vk
Wednesday
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l5HKP-vi0rw
Thursday
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twG3T9WS3no
Music Video/Song
