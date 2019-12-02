Tis the season to buy a Christmas Tree! Our friends at Pathway Church are giving back to children globally and locally through Buy a Tree, Change a Life. They are giving away 100% of the proceeds to help children in need. The lot is open seven days a week and operates from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The time is now to purchase your tree because they believe they will be out within the next few days.
You can pick out your tree at their Moffett and Airport locations. For more details, check out their website!
Pathway Church- Moffett Campus: 7200 Moffett Rd. Mobile, Al. 36618
Pathway Church- Airport Campus: 10775 Airport Blvd. Mobile, Al. 36608
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.