Camellia Club of Mobile is hosting its 81st Annual Camellia How at Abba Shrine Temple in Mobile. The fun takes place on January 15, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for public viewing. Bloom entries are from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. with judging from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
A plant sale will also take place with grafts and rooted plants. For more information about this free event, visit this website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.