United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile is gearing up for its Miles for SMILEs Fundraiser. This event includes ten teams walking 13.7 miles each for a total of 137 miles. Each team is trying to raise $1,000 each to help fund programming, camperships, and meals. The walk begins on May 4, 2021 and ends at Camp Grace on Saturday, May 8.
UCP of Mobile says camp will be running a little differently due to COVID-19. Any donations of supplies or funding will be greatly appreciated.
Donations can be made online at campsmilemobile.org or by calling their office at 251-479-4900.
UCP’s Camp SMILE
3058 Dauphin Square Connector
Mobile, AL 36607
251-479-4900
