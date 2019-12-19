Fox10 is so happy to team up with Volunteers of America and several other local businesses to give back during this holiday season, as part of the 10 Caring Gifts program.
One of those groups is Safe Harbor Financial. They have collected so many donations over the holiday season. Specifically, they are the headquarters for giving "Caring Kits".
Personal care items used all year for veterans, homeless, and low income seniors. Items such as soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, toilet paper, paper towels, laundry detergent, and cleaning supplies can truly make a difference in someone’s life.
https://www.fox10tv.com/10caringgifts/
