Get ready to celebrate! Alabama Day is Saturday, November 30, 2019. Join the Tristan de Luna Chapter, Alabama Society Daughters of the American Revolution and the Mobile Public Library as they journey through Alabama history, from the Native American period through wars and major changes in the lives of Alabamians. With the aid of resources from the Alabama Humanities Foundation, a tableau of chapter members and guests will provide informative commentary.
Admission is free and open to the public! Light refreshments will be served in the Armbrecht/Briskman Meeting Room. For more information, please call 340-1458. For information on these and other events, and a complete list of story times and computer classes, visit the web site at www.mobilepubliclibraryonline.org.
