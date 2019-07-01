The Baldwin Pops Band will present an Independence Day concert at 7 PM Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Henry George Park in Fairhope, overlooking Mobile Bay. For the second year in a row, this concert will be shared with the 151st Army Band from Montgomery, under the leadership of Chief Warrant Officer David Vosler. Both bands will perform independently and combined. Conductor Dr. Jason Rinehart will lead the Baldwin Pops in selections including American Fanfare arranged by John Wasson, American Flourish by Robert W. Smith, The Banner Yet Waves by David Gorham, Broad Stripes and Bright Stars by Robert Longfield, The Good Old USA arranged by James Christensen, and Strike Up the Band by Ira and George Gershwin.
The combined bands will perform America the Beautiful, National Emblem, Stars and Stripes Forever, and more, and will accompany the fireworks display starting at 9 PM.
Guests should bring chairs or blankets and are encouraged to bring a picnic supper. The Checkered Tablecloth Award will be presented to the person or group with the most interesting picnic setup.
There will be a short break following the concert, then the combined bands, directed by Dr. Rinehart and Wayne Fillingim,Director of the Fairhope High School Band, will accompany the fireworks display starting at 9 PM.
In addition to sponsorship by the City of Fairhope, the Baldwin Pops Band is sponsored by a grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts.
