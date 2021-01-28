Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama are hard at work this cookie season. Karlee Shirey joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about upcoming events and how you can help the girls. Check out the details below:
• With Hometown Heroes you can support different causes at the same time—a girl-led cookie business, active military personnel, local first responders, healthcare workers and other non-profit organizations that are making a difference every day.
• To show our appreciation, Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama (GSSA) has declared this weekend, January 29-31, Hometown Heroes Weekend.
• During the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie Program, our local community donated over 17,688 boxes of cookies through the Hometown Heroes program.
• Donations are made in $4 increments with a Girl Scout on her Girl Order Card, online with Digital Cookie, or at a Cookie Booth
• NEW! Grubhub delivery services offered in Mobile
• Booth sales will end March 7
• Cookies can be purchased from a Girl Scout, online, or at an in-person contactless booth sale
To see all the different ways to get cookies, please go to our website www.girlscoutssa.org.
Springhill Avenue
Mobile, AL 36608
1-800-239-6636
