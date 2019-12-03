Get into the Christmas spirit with the Jags! You are invited to attend their musical event on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. The fun is at the USA Mitchell Center and doors open at 5:30 p.m. Free parking is available in the Mitchell Center, Gamma, Humanities and Mitchel College of Business parking lots. Handicapped parking is available and the JagTran will provide round-trip transportation between parking lots and the Mitchell Center before and after the concert.
This is a family friendly event that will be sure to wow everyone you bring! The show will last about an hour with refreshments after the show.
For more information, visit their website!
Details include:
When: Friday, December 6, 2019
Where: USA Mitchell Center
Admission: Free
