The Artys, presented by Mobile Arts Council, will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at The Steeple on Saint Francis. Tickets are available online at www.mobilearts.org for $35 and will be $45 at the door. The sixteenth annual awards show will feature food, a cash bar, and performances by Chip Herrington Jazz Quintet, Joe Jefferson Players, Mobile Opera, and PowerLines Poetry.
This year, the arts organization is honoring Eric C. Browne, RSVP of Mobile County, Ashland Gallery, Courtney Dreher Matthews, Daniel Mainwaring, Angela Trigg Quarles, Dr. Robert E. Holm, Easter Shore Art Center, Lynn Henderson Oldshue, Mary Elizabeth Kimbrough, and Dr. Bill Barrick.
For the first time, the Mobile Arts Council is proud to announce the addition of "The Final Curtain" to the 2020 Artys awards ceremony. This segment of the event will acknowledge and honor the individuals who have recently passed away (2018-2019) but played a role in impacting the arts and cultural community in Mobile.
The Artys is Mobile's ONLY arts award program that recognizes both impact and excellence across all realms of the arts. Now in its 16th year, this awards program has presented awards to individuals, businesses, and organizations who are dedicated to improving the arts and cultural scene in the Mobile area.
Details include:
When: February 6, 2020
Where: The Steeple on Saint Francis
Hours: 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Tickets: Pre-order $35
For more information, visit this website.
