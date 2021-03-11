Get ready to celebrate! Chelsey visited OWA to check out the show that will make you feel like you are in Las Vegas. Legends in Concert is celebrating Vegas with tributes to Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Lady Gaga, and Cher! This show will run until May 30, 2021. You can check out your favorite celebrities Wednesday-Sunday. For more information and to buy your tickets, visit them online!
Wednesday-Saturday 7:30 p.m.
Sunday 3:00 p.m.
Showtimes and lineup are subject to change
