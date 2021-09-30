The Mobile Symphony Orchestra (MSO) will open its new season with
Celebrate!, Saturday, Oct. 2, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 3, at 2:30 p.m., at Mobile’s historic Saenger Theatre. The concert features Tchaikovsky’s powerful Symphony No. 4. and includes two popular U.S. favorites – America the Beautiful and a fanfare on Amazing Grace.
“After a long year and a half, the Mobile Symphony is thrilled to finally return to the stage at full force,” MSO Music Director Scott Speck says. “This means so much to us – and every moment will be suffused with extra gratitude for being together again.” Speck describes the season as a return to bigger, bolder music after a year of smaller orchestras on a socially distanced stage: “We’re filling the season with the huge pieces we’ve missed playing – including Tchaikovsky’s spectacular Fourth Symphony, Grieg’s virtuosic Piano Concerto, a barn-burner of a violin concerto by Saint-Saëns, Beethoven’s Eighth, and a whole concert devoted to John Williams,” he explains. “But
we’re also going to exciting new places – offering a fanfare by Adolphus Hailstork, an overture by José Mauricio Nunez García and a brilliant new work by Jessie Montgomery.”
On Oct. 14, three of Nashville’s top songwriters will join the orchestra for Music City Hit-Makers. This special event is part storytelling, part comedy – and mostly, unforgettable acoustic symphonic performances of hit songs.
Acclaimed violinist Bella Hristova returns to Mobile to perform Saint-Saens'
astounding Violin Concerto No. 3 in Bella Musica, Nov. 13 & 14. The concert also salutes the rich sights and sounds of Italy with Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony. Joy to the World, MSO’s annual holiday concert, features baritone Ricardo José Rivera and a wide array of Christmas favorites on Dec. 11 & 12.
Fireworks of Jupiter, Jan. 22 & 23, 2022, explodes with Mozart’s greatest
symphonic work: the Jupiter Symphony. Cellist Jonathan Swensen performs
Tchaikovsky’s Rococo Variations. The orchestra’s annual casual concert, Beethoven & Blue Jeans, is back March 12 & 13, 2022, with Beethoven’s brilliant Symphony No. 8. Pianist Charlie Albright returns to perform the Grieg Concerto.
The South Alabama Concert Choir and Mobile Opera Chorus join the MSO
on April 2 & 3, 2022, for a hidden Beethoven gem, Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage. The season ends with a John Williams Jubilee on May 21 & 22, 2022, featuring scores from Star Wars, Harry Potter, Saving Private Ryan, Schindler's List and more.
For the season opening concert (Oct. 2 & 3), seats and rows will be blocked to
accommodate social distancing. Masks covering nose and mouth are required.
Performances will be approximately one hour without intermission. The MSO will review this policy on a concert-by-concert basis, and updates will be posted on the website: mobilesymphony.org.
Six-concert season memberships are $102-$408. Tickets to all individual
performances including special events are on sale now for $20-$89. Tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 251-432-2010 or at the symphony box office, 257 Dauphin Street. Student tickets are $10. Through the MSO Big Red Ticket program sponsored by the Alabama Power Foundation, students in grades K-12 can attend any of the season’s six classical Sunday performances free when accompanied by a paying adult (excludes
special events Hit-Makers and Joy to the World).
More details can be found online at
www.mobilesymphony.org. All concerts have been made possible by grants from the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
