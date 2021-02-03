Celebrate Black History Month with the Parks and Recreation Department in Mobile! You can learn about Mobile Black History facts through presentations and movies for 28 days. Because of COVID-19, some events will be virtual and all events will be COVID-19 aware.
For more information and a full list of events, visit their website!
