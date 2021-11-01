Central Baldwin Education Foundation is excited to host its Annual Honey Bee 5K on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 8 a.m. It all takes place at Honey Bee Park in Robertsdale. The walk and run benefit Central Baldwin Schools in that area.
If you want to participate, register online until 4 a.m. on November 5.
For more information, visit their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.