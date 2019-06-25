Tacky Jacks in Gulf Shores is getting ready for a one-of-a-kind Chainsaw Art display on Wednesday from 11am to 12pm!
The event is part of the Art al Fresco summer lunch and learn series at the waterfront venue. The live demonstration is open to all ages and there is no charge for this special event.
Jeff Wheelock is no stranger to the art of carving. As a fourth-generation woodcrafter, born from German and Native American master woodcraftsman he has carved his name into history along the Gulf Coast and the world. His pieces span throughout over 56 countries. Jeff will be demonstrating his skills in live chainsaw art and carving at the event!
Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores
240 East 24th Avenue
Gulf Shores, AL 36542
Phone: 251- 948-8881
For more information on the Summer of Fun at Tacky Jacks to include Art al Fresco or any of the other weekly activities visit www.tackyjacks.com. To find out more about the artist Jeff Wheelock visit
