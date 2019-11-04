The cool-ish crisp days of fall and a kaleidoscope of colors are coming to The Wharf this Saturday for the inaugural Chalk Art Festival! Jim Cox joined us on Studio10 to talk about how you can bring the season to life down Main Street with your colorful Ocean-themed creations. You can start your own sidewalk masterpiece for only $5 or stand by and watch the pros create their works of art! Prizes will be awarded to the best design in each category.
This spectacular event is for children and adults of all ages. The award categories are: Ages 5-10; 11-14; 15 & up; or a Family of 4.
Saturday, Nov. 9
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The Wharf at Orange Beach, Main Street
23101 Canal Rd.
Orange Beach, AL 36561
Located in beautiful Orange Beach, The Wharf is the Gulf Coast’s premier destination resort and Marina. The Wharf features a unique selection of shopping, dining and entertainment options, including restaurants, boutiques and stores, a 15-screen movie theater, 112-foot tall Ferris wheel, and live music at The Wharf’s 9,600 seat Amphitheater. No matter the time of year, The Wharf is the ultimate family-friendly vacation destination.
