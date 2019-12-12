Get ready for the Holidays with the Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas Concert! It is the 11th annual; family-friendly show that is a family tradition. All the Charlie Brown fun is on December 21 at 7:00 p.m. A potion of all proceeds will go to Delta Dogs. Delta Dogs is a community-supported, volunteer-led nonprofit that provides free spay and neuter and veterinary care to the pets of people in need in Mobile County. For more information, visit www.mobiledeltadogs.org.
The Christmas spectacular includes a performance by The Joe Cool Trio – John Milham (drums), Chris Spies (piano), and Chris Severin (bass) - performing Vince Guaraldi’s Masterpiece Soundtrack, A Charlie Brown Christmas.
This year’s show will feature The New Orleans All Star Horn Section, adding a bit of funk and soul to some smooth jazz. Leading the group is GRAMMY and Billboard Award-winner Leon “Kid Chocolate” Brown on the trumpet, along with the tenacious Clarence Johnson III playing the saxophone. Singer/songwriter Brooks Hubbert, III from Gulfport, Mississippi, will be featured on the guitar.
Details include:
When: December 21, 2019
Hours: 7:00 p.m.
Where: Saenger Theatre Downtown, Mobile
Tickets: Saenger Theatre Box Office
