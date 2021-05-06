The Mobile Peaches is an all girls T-ball team that is the talk of the town. Michael and Ellen Galloway joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about the big season and when you can watch them play. Ellen leads the team in homerun s and RBI's. She is a first grade student at UMS-Wright Preparatory School. She says baseball is really fun and she fell in love with it after watching her brother play.
The Mobile Peaches play at Municipal Park. You can watch them this Saturday at 12:30 p.m. For more information, visit The Mobile Peaches on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.