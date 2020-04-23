Alligator Alley is temporarily closed to the COVID-19 crisis. But there's still fun ways you can support and follow them, including watching live feedings on Facebook!
Click on the link to hear from the owner, Wes Moore, about what's all taking place.
Alligator Alley
19950 County Road 71 (26.76 mi)
Summerdale, Alabama 36580
(251) 946-2483
