The coronavirus pandemic has hit the movie industry hard. We checked in with local movie theater, NEXUS Cinema Dining, to see how they've been doing during this time and if they have any updates on reopening. Prior to airing our segment, they put out a new announcement regarding re-opening on Facebook.
It says:
"Due to the recent increase in Covid-19 cases, the Governor's new mandate and the uncertain studio movie schedule we have extended our re-opening to some time in the near future.
We encourage everyone to wear your masks and follow CDC guidelines so we can put this horrible virus behind us. We thank our loyal fans for your patience and understanding during these trying times and look forward to serving you again!"
Click on the link to hear more about NEXUS plans during this time and also some new movies they are excited to show once they are able to open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.