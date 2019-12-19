Studio10 hosts Joe Emer and Chelsey Sayasane are both big Star Wars fans! In anticipation of the premiere of the final film in the Star Wars Saga... Joe and Chelsey share their rankings of the previous 10 live action films.
CHELSEY
10. Episode II - Attack of the Clones
9. Solo
8. Episode I - The Phantom Menace
7. Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
6. Rogue One
5. Episode VI - Return of the Jedi
4. Episode VII - The Force Awakens
3. Episode IV - A New Hope
2. Episode VIII - The Last Jedi
1. Episode V - Empire Strikes Back
JOE
10. Episode I - The Phantom Menace
9. Episode II - Attack of the Clones
8. Solo
7. Episode VIII - The Last Jedi
6. Rogue One
5. Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
4. Episode VI - Return of the Jedi
3. Episode VII - The Force Awakens
2. Episode IV - A New Hope
1. Episode V - Empire Strikes Back
That's it! Feel free to debate... and "May the Force Be With You!"
