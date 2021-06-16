Chelsey and Suzanne Bissett with our sister station in Phoenix spoke with Erin Hill, Senior Editor of People Magazine. A new Royals Issue is on news stands now. This issue explores royals worldwide, Princess Diana's 60th birthday, and Harry and Meghan.
