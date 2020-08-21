A new children's book features an inspiring story of hope and determination, based on the life of a popular local artist!
Art from the Heart: The Ricky Trione Story is written by Karyn Tunks, illustrated by Nidhom, and features art by Ricky Trione. It's a picture book biography about a blind artist who uses his talents to share his love of creating art with others.
From a young age, Ricky loved to create art. He sketched detailed scenes of his life growing up near the bay. When a terrible accident left Ricky blind, he gave up all hope of creating art again. Encouraged by family and friends, Ricky worked to overcome obstacles and discovered new ways to make art. What happened next was something he never expected!
Intended for children from 3-8 years old. Grade level is pre-K to third grade.
Ricky Trione and Karyn Tunks have an author event Saturday, August 22, 2020. It's from 1:00pm-2:00pm at Page & Palette, 32 South Section Street, Downtown Fairhope, AL.
Ricky was also chosen to do the poster art for the 32nd Annual Jubilee Festival in Daphne! The festival is scheduled for September 26-27, 2020.
