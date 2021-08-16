Hooked on a Cure, a fundraiser to benefit patients from the Alabama Gulf Coast treated at Children’s of Alabama, will take place on Friday, August 27 through Saturday, August 28, 2021.
Fishing enthusiasts and friends in Mobile and Baldwin counties are invited to enjoy a day of inshore or offshore fishing at Bear Point Harbor, located at 5749 Bay La Launch Avenue.
Crewmembers, sponsors and plus-ones are welcome to attend a pre-party at OSO taking place on Friday evening, where dinner, drinks, door prizes and live music by Blue Levee Band will be available. On Saturday, fishing teams will set sail for the inshore and offshore tournament. As a family-friendly event, guests are invited to listen while the Doc Johnson Band plays and watch as boats begin weighing-in from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Four-man teams are eligible to register for the fishing tournament. The inshore fishing registration is $250 per boat, while offshore fishing registration is $500 per boat –with an additional $25 to participate in the jackpot category. All boats must be under the bridge by Bear Point Harbor at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Children’s of Alabama patients and their families in the area are invited to attend the Hooked on a Cure event, where they will be celebrated and honored.
For more information or to register online, visit:
give.childrensal.org/hookedonacure
Call (251) 610-4969
Event updates will be posted regularly to
facebook.com/ChildrensHookedonaCure
Since 1911, Children’s of Alabama has provided specialized medical care for ill and injured children, offering inpatient and outpatient services throughout central Alabama. Ranked among the best pediatric medical centers in the nation by US News & World Report, Children’s provided care for youngsters from every county in Alabama, 41 other states and eight foreign countries last year, representing more than 677,000 outpatient visits and more than 15,000 inpatient admissions. With more than 2 million square feet, Children’s is the third largest pediatric medical facility in the U.S. More information is available at www.childrensal.org.
