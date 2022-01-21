Christ United Methodist Church is excited to host their 28th Annual Women's Conference on Saturday, February 5, 2022. You can join the ladies in person or virtually to enjoy worship from Joanne Parker and a word from guest speaker Rev. Robin Wilson. Register today on this website!
Christ United Methodist Church hosts 28th Annual Women's Conference
