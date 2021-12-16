Destination Church in Saraland is excited to host 'Christmas at DC.' This family-friendly event will feature music, fun, and a message. Lea Pastor Wayne Sheppard joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with more details.
Christmas at DC
December 17th-19th, 2021
Friday: 7 p.m.
Saturday: 7 p.m.
Sunday: 9 and 11 a.m.
Address: 1601 Celeste Rd #9651, Saraland, AL 36571
For more information, visit this website.
