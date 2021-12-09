The following information was provided by OWA:
Christmas at OWA
‘Tis the season to celebrate, and you are cordially invited to do just that at OWA this holiday season! From nightly light shows to story time with Santa’s elves, OWA’s holiday events are not to be missed. Take a look at what’s happening this season at OWA!
Now thru December 31
Nightly at 6pm
Don’t miss OWA’s Christmas light shows every night in admission-free Downtown OWA! OWA’s 36-foot-tall Christmas tree will put on a mesmerizing light show to holiday music. Everyone will love this synchronized music and light experience!
Select dates now thru December 23
Things have gotten a bit behind at The North Pole this year, so Mrs. Claus is looking for some fantastic folks to join her as Honorary Elves for the season. Enjoy her cookie class, ornament decorating and a jolly good time full of song and dance, plus a complimentary hot cocoa bar and snacks.
Select dates now thru December 23
Pack your bags and grab your winter coats, because the North Pole has been relocated to Downtown OWA. Santa will be across from Rum Island welcoming guests of all ages to his home away from home. Kids and families will be able to participate in Christmas crafts with Santa’s Elves as well as enjoy a professional photo to capture that perfect holiday moment with the jolly man himself.
Friday - Sundays thru December 19
Dec 20-23 Daily
1pm, 2pm, 3pm & 4pm
Catch Santa’s jolly elves reading classic Christmas stories this season. No admission required. Storytime is located inside The North Pole and is approximately 15 minutes.
Legends in Concert - Classic Christmas
Now thru January 2
Wednesdays – Saturdays: 7pm
Saturday & Sunday Matinees: 3pm
The longest-running and most-awarded show in Las Vegas will wow you this holiday season at the OWA Theater. The all-new Classic Christmas will pay tribute to music royalty including Celine Dion, Karen Carpenter, Young Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased online or by calling 251-369-6100.
December 4
6pm
Dress up in your best elf costume, decorate your bike or just come to watch the elves have fun with the YMCA at OWA. Proceeds will benefit the John McClure Snook Family and Bounds Family YMCA, a non-profit organization whose mission is to strengthen communities. Prizes will be awarded for best costume and bike decoration.
Coca Cola Holiday Caravan: Free Pictures with Santa Claus
December 10
1-5pm
Santa Claus is coming to town in Downtown OWA! Visit us on December 10th from 1pm-5pm to snap a complimentary photo with Santa Claus at the Coca Cola Holiday Caravan and even pick up cool swag, while supplies last.
Check out OWA’s website at https://visitowa.com/christmas/ for all the holiday fun!
OWA
205 North OWA Blvd., Foley, AL 36535
Phone: 251-369-6100
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.