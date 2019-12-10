Get ready for some holiday magic for the whole family with Christmas at OWA. This year Santa will be a little closer to home as he sets up shop in Downtown OWA. Every Saturday and Sunday from December 7 – 22, 2019, Santa and Mrs. Claus are welcoming guests of all ages in their North Pole home. Stop by Mrs. Claus’ kitchen and see what she is whipping up that day and say hello to a few special visitors in Santa’s stable, visit the magical elf workshop for arts and crafts, then grab a photo with the jolly man himself.
The North Pole is open from 2 – 7 pm every Saturday and Sunday from December 7 – 22. The North Pole’s activities are completely free for families and kids to enjoy.
Additional activities at Christmas at OWA
Pancake Brunch with Santa
Join Santa and Mrs. Claus for a special pancake brunch inside The Park at OWA. Guests can dine with Santa and enjoy a delectable pancake spread - with an assortment of toppings to pile on them, scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage and your choice of drink. As a little Christmas treat, Mimosas will be available for purchase for the parents as well. Don’t forget to tell Santa what you want for Christmas! Reservations are required to secure your seat at the table. Tickets are $10.99 (+tax), and seating is limited.
Date: Dec. 8, Dec. 15
Time: 12:30 – 1:30 PM
Cost: $10.99 + tax
Toy Making with Santa’s Elves
Santa’s elves are going to let you in on a little secret! Join Santa’s top elves inside The Park at OWA and learn how they make toys in the North Pole workshop. You can build a toy for yourself or make one for a friend – it is the season of giving after all! Limit 100 jolly toy-makers per day. Home Depot sponsors toy making.
Date: Dec. 7, Dec. 14
Time: 2 – 3 PM
Location: The Park at OWA
Cost: Free
Legends in Concert Legendary Brunch
Legends in Concert’s holiday cast is hosting an exclusive brunch every Sunday in December to celebrate the season. For an hour before the matinee show, enjoy a scrumptious plated brunch inside the OWA Theater with the performers themselves. Seating is limited, so grab your ticket today. Tribute artists will attend as well for the full hour, so guests can enjoy fun-filled meet-and-greet, as well as professional photos.
About Legends in Concert
Legends in Concert is an award-winning production known as the pioneer of live tribute shows, with the greatest collection of live tribute artists in the world. These incredible artists have pitch perfect live vocals, signature choreography, and stunningly similar appearances to the legends they portray. Known for elaborate theatrical sets, magnificent costumes and an array of special effects, Legends in Concert boasts an outstanding cast of accomplished tribute artists, talented ensemble singers and dancers, and a live 6-piece band comprised of some of the industry’s top musicians, bringing the musical experience to life.
Legends in Concert Brunch
Date: Sundays in December
Time: 2:00 – 3:00 pm
Location: OWA Theater
Cost: $9.99 + tax (when purchased with a same-day show ticket
Legends in Concert Show
Date: Shows nightly at 7:30 pm (excluding Mondays) Saturday/Sunday matinee at 4:00 pm
Tickets: Adult $34.95 / Child $17.95 (4-12)
Location: OWA Theatre in Downtown OWA
