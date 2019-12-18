Get ready for the Christmas season with the Historic Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd! They are celebrating in a big way with a Christmas Jubilee filled with your favorite Christmas songs, fellowship and more. The Holiday fun is on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 at Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. Admission is free but donations are accepted.
Details include:
When: Friday, December 20, 2019
Where: 601 Donald St. Mobile, Al. 36617
Hours: 7:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.