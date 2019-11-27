Divine Purpose with Push for Peace and Sparkle Productions Inc., is hoping you can join them for their Christmas Cheer Drive.
Here's some information they shared about the event:
We have a few family-friendly activities this season taking place during the Cheer Drive that will run from November 22-December 14, 2019. We are excited that local businesses such as Christmas Nights of Light, Chick-fil-a Dauphin St., Raising Canes, Shonda's Cakes, and Forest Hill Church of God have partnered with us to make this year's drive a success. We expect to service over 350 children and teens. Part 1 of the drive will be at Hank Aaron's Stadium on November 22, 26, 29 and December 3, 7, and 10 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Part 2 and the last date of the drive is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 14, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Forest Hill Church of God.
During our Christmas Cheer Event, we serve the community in Mobile County by providing toys and other gifts to children and teens in need. This includes, but is not limited to children and teens left behind at no fault of their own, due to the passing or incarceration of their mothers and/or fathers as a result of domestic violence, gun violence, drugs, and/or other acts of violence. Unfortunately, this number of children and teens continues to rise.
