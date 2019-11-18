Get in the Christmas spirit with the The Majorie Younce Snook Public Library in Summerdale! A special Christmas Concert is on Saturday, November 23, 2019. The concert will feature four incredible artists including Victor Andzulis, Megan Andzulis, Sewell Griffth and Cory McKern. The tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. You can purchase your tickets at United Bank, Summerdale Library, Summerdale Town Hall and online. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and showtime is at 6:00 p.m. For more information, call (251) 989-2011 or (251) 978-3245.
Details include:
When: November 23, 2019
Hours: 6:00 p.m. Showtime
Price: $10 Adults and $5 Children
