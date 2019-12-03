Get the holidays rocking with Roman Street! Christmas is right around the corner and what better way to celebrate than with a Christmas concert. Roman Street, Marlow Boys and The Jazz Studio are teaming up to get the Gulf Coast in the Christmas spirit. All the holiday fun is on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mobile Saenger Theatre.
To purchase tickets, visit this website or visit the Saenger Box office. Be sure to stay updated with Roman Street. Visit their website for more details.
